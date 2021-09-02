Land below HC security wall slides

Aurangabad, Sept 2:

Some part of around 500 meters security wall of the Aurangabad division bench of the Bombay High Court at Jalna Road collapsed as the land below the security wall slid. The wall fell in the parking area and a truck parked in the division bench premises turned turtle due to the landslide. Fortunately, no loss of lives were reported in the incident. Now, the quality of the work done by the PWD is being questioned.

Three years back, the height of the wall was increased but the work of the base was ignored due to which the wall collapsed. The then contractor had refused to increase the height of the wall but the branch and deputy engineer took all the permissions and completed the work. The height of the wall was increased by expanding the old wall but the quality of the work was ignored.

The wall from the N-3, N-4 Cidco side of the division bench was constructed in 1995, but the work was of the inferior quality. Over the years, it become more weak and the water used to enter the court’s parking area under the wall. Later, the wall was increased with the expense of Rs 18 lakh, around three years back, the sources said.