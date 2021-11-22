Land registry being done ignoring fragmentation norms

Aurangabad, Nov 22:

The land registry is being done at windows no2 and 3 in district collector office premises for the past few days ignoring fragmentation norms.

It may be noted that the State Government put a blanket ban on the sale of properties of NA-45, 47-B in June this year as per the provisions under Maharashtra Prevention of Fragmentation and Consolidation of Holdings Act. The sale of small land (one or two guntas) in rural and green zones under the provisions is not allowed.

However, it has come to light that the registry of the properties is being done on the basis of maps and regularisation documents in the transactions within Aurangabad Municipal Corporation limits.

District Collector Sunil Chavan put a ban on the registry of a piece of land ban since September. The rush of citizens is increasing on learning that registry is being done.

Although the transactions on the stamp papers do not get bank loans. Despite this, transactions on stamp papers are e in full swing. Buying and selling transactions were being done in full swing by making 10 to 12 people partners on per acre of land.

The district administration had taken strict action after the transactions which were posing threat to increase unauthorized constructions in the green zone. The separate boundary will not be recorded if one acre is sold by plotting in partnership on a registered rotary. Currently, properties deal are only allowed on 80-R non-irrigated land and 20-R irrigated.

It is learnt that the in-charge sub-registrar, registered the plot (survey no.140/2) in Mauje Harsul area without any permission at Registry Office (no 2 and 3). As per the preliminary information, that documents from other areas have been registered in the same manner.

Provisions in norms

If the area in survey number has two acres of land, then one, two or three plots from it cannot be purchased.

The plots are not registered. The registry is done only after carrying out the official layout of the land.

If the area is less than the quantity, the permission of the district collector is required for its purchase and sale.

If a piece of land has a separate survey map from the Land Records Department, permission for its sale is not required. However, fragmentation rules will apply to its division.

Deputy Inspector General of Stamps Soham Vayal said the ban had not been lifted. “The instructions given in the government circular are being followed. No new suggestions have been received from the government,” he added.