Last date to confirm admissions allotted seat in Engg CAP Round-I today

Aurangabad, Dec 6:

The last date to confirm the admission of engineering seats at the allotted institute for Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-I is December 7.

The merit list was declared on November 28. Candidates were allowed to submit and confirm the option form between November 29 and December 1 for the first round. The seats were allotted provisionally on December 4. Those who were allotted seats were asked to report the institute and confirm the admissions on the seat between December 4 and 7.

The Institute will verify the required documents and upload the admission of the candidates in the online system through Institute Login immediately and will issue a system-generated receipt of confirmation of admission.

Instructions for seat acceptance

-- Candidates who were allotted the seat as per their first preference in the first round (auto freezed) will have to pay the seat acceptance fee online and they will not be eligible for participation in subsequent rounds.

--Candidates who have allotted other than first preference and want betterment in the subsequent rounds must claim the allotted seat in the round-I by accepting that seat and choosing the ‘Not Freeze’ option for the betterment and will have to pay the seat acceptance fee through their login by online mode.

--The candidate will verify and accept the seat and claim related to qualifying marks, category, gender and reservation