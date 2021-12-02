Last date to confirm admissions of M Pharm 1st round today

Aurangabad, Dec 2:

Those candidates who were allotted seats for Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round-I of M Pharm can confirm admission at the institute till December 3.

The seats were allotted provisionally on November 30. The aspirants were asked to report institute and confirm the admissions up to December 3 (up to 3 pm). The CAP second round will commence on December 4.

Candidates who were allotted the seat as per their first preference in CAP Round I (auto freezed) will have to pay the seat acceptance fee online through their login and such candidates will not be eligible for participation in subsequent rounds. The candidates who were allotted other than first preference and want betterment in the subsequent rounds must claim the allotted seat in this round. They should accept the seat by choosing the ‘Not Freeze’ option for the betterment and will have to pay the seat acceptance fee through their login online.