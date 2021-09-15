Last date to fill option form for Polytechnic admissions today

Aurangabad, Sept 15:

The last date to fill the option form for the polytechnic admissions for the academic year is September 16.

Principal of Government Polytechnic of the district and district level nodal officer of the admissions process, Dr F A Khan said those students should complete the process of submission and confirmation of application forms for the polytechnic admissions.

He said that those candidates who would confirm the application form would get admission through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) on the basis of merit and reservation norms.

The Government Polytechnic has made available facility for option form filling and guidance to the students.

An initiative, ‘school connect’ which is being implemented at the polytechnic, is getting good response from aspirants of polytechnic course and their parents.

The ‘school connect’ is a brainchild of the director of the Technical Education Directorate, Dr Abhay Wagh.