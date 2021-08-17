Late N V Deshpande Granthbhet award presented

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

Late N V Deshpande Granthbhet award was given to Vijay library at Tuljapur this year. The award ceremony was held at the auditorium of Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada Institute of Socio-Economic Research in the city recently. The Granthbhet Yojana has been launched in the memory of the late Nagorao Deshpande, a veteran freedom fighter and the founder of the Granth movement in Maharashtra. On behalf of Vijay Library, this award was accepted by Gulabrao Magar, president of Marathwada division library association. Dr S B Varade presided over the programme. The dignitaries highlighted the contribution of Deshpande in their speeches. Dr Ashwini Vaishnav, Chadrakant Joshi and Dr R S Balekar were present.