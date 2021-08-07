Law CET registration date extended

Aurangabad, Aug 7:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has extended the registration date for Common Entrance Test (CET) to be conducted for admissions to LLB (three and five years courses) up to August 9.

The last date had ended recently.

Following the request from students and colleges, the date was extended up to Monday.

The Cell announced that all the aspirants who are eligible as per the information given in CET Law Brochure 2021 can submit an online application on the link (http://cetcell.mahacet.org/). The students were asked to take note of it.