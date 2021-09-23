Laying of 2500 mm main pipelines to start after Diwali!

Aurangabad, Sept 23:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey today hoped that the works to lay main pipelines of 2500 mm size from Jayakwadi Dam to Nakshatrwadi, under new water supply scheme, is likely to be started after the Diwali festival. He said, " The contractor will be establishing a factory either in Nakshatrawadi or Paithan manufacture the pipelines."

The new water supply scheme valuing Rs 1680 crore is implemented by the state's appointed nodal agency Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). It has shortlisted a Hyderabad-based GVPR Company and assigned the task from February 4, 2021. The works like construction of new overhead water tanks, laying of water distribution pipelines in the city etc have been started, but the task of laying main pipelines is yet to kickstart. The new water supply scheme will be completed in three years, the demand for water will be increasing during this period. Hence to meet the demand to an extent, there is a need to undertake repair and maintenance of the old water supply scheme. Hence the AMC has decided to spend the money received under the 15th Finance Commission on it. The civic administration will ensure that the money is not wasted," said the administrator.