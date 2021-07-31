Lecture in Bamu on Annabhau Sathe

Aurangabad, July 31:

Annabhau Sathe Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will organise a lecture on August 1 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sahitya Ratna Annabhau Sathe.

Noted theatre artist Dr Ganesh Chandanshive (chief, Lokkala Akademi, University of Mumbai) will deliver the lecture on the literature of Annbhau Sathe.

Noted poet and head of Marathi Department of Bamu Dr Dasu Vaidya will preside over the function. Director of the study centre Dr Digamber Netke appealed to all to participate in the programme.