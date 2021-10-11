Lecture in Marathi Dept today

Aurangabad, Oct 11:

The Department of Marathi of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) and Maharashtra Rajay Sahitya Sanskriti Mandal-Mumbai will jointly organise a lecture on October 12 as part of the celebration of ‘Vachan Prerna Din.’

Folk literature scholar Dr Mukund Kale will deliver the lecture on ‘folk literature.’

The birth anniversary of Dr A P J Abdul Kalam is celebrated as Vachan Prerna Din.

Dr Kale has researched and written on folk arts of the State, fairs, yatras, food culture, tribal culture, contribution of different communities in the State’s social, political and cultural development. He has written books like ‘Itihasache Sakshidar, Lokrahati. Department head Dr Dasu Vaidya and coordinator Dr Kailas Ambhure appealed to all to participate in the lecture.