Lecture on Agriculture laws

Aurangabad, Oct 17:

A lecture has been organized at Sant Dnyaneshwar Mahavidyalaya, Soygaon on the 'Farmers meet and agricultural law' at 11:00 am on October 18 by principal Namdevrao Chafe and adv Bhushan Patil on the 36th death anniversary of founder president of Ajanta Education Society, senior freedom fighter Baburao Kale alias Appasaheb. Society president Ranganath Baburao Kale, secretary Prakash Baburao Kale will be present. Along with this, a lecture of Dr Vasudha Purohit on 'Advanced Methods of Social Welfare Measurement' has been organized at 10:30 am at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru college.