Lecturer sexually exploiting school teacher gets PC

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

The Aurangabad district and sessions judge S K Kulkarni on Monday ordered to remand Deepak Pralhad Randive (42), a lecturer from Latur in the police custody till August 18 for sexually exploiting a school teacher, threatening to kill her husband and children.

Randive had one sided love for the school teacher, while she was studying in the college at Pune in 2000. The accused knew her since then and he had clicked some photos with her. She was married in 2001. After 20 years, he traced her on the social media and contacted her. He then threatened her that he will kill her husband and children, if she refused to meet her. Hence, on December 21, 2020, she went to meet him in the rest house of the State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary education at Aurangabad, where he exploited her sexually for two days.

On May 1, 2021, he again made a video call to her and demanded sexual favours. Fed up of torture, she told about it to her husband. On June 3, she called the accused and asked him to delete her photos on his mobile phone, but he threatened to kill her husband and children. After two days of the incident, she spotted the accused wandering near his house. Hence, she lodged a complaint at the Vedantnagar police station.