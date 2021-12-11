Leopard spotted in Waladgaon

Aurangabad, Dec 11:

A leopard was spotted in Waladgaon shivar on Friday creating panic among the villagers. A team of forest officials visited Waladgaon on Saturday and collected the footprints.

Forester Satish Kale, Forest guard RH Mule and forest employees on Saturday visited the farm where the leopard was spotted. The villagers informed the officials that the leopard had killed two dogs in June and a calf belonging to a farmer 15 days ago and demanded to install a cage to catch the leopard. Forester Mule said that cameras will be installed to spot the leopard. It gets easy for the leopard to hide in the sugarcane fields nearby. It mostly hunts dogs and wild boar that are available in abundance. The leopard might still be hiding in the vicinity and might also attack someone. Hence the villagers should avoid walking alone and carry sticks while going out. Sarpanch Amir Shaikh, former Sarpanch Sajnjay Jhalke, Kailash Chungde, Rajendra Ghodke and others were present.