Leopard terrorises farmers in Kaygaon

Aurangabad, Oct 19:

The farmers and villagers staying at Amalner Vasti near Kaygaon got panicked after a leopard attacked a goat, on Tuesday wee hours. The goat of Balu Asaram Pandit was tied under a shed in front of his house. The wild animal attacked the herd of goats and injured one on Oct 19 at 3 am.

It so happened that when the goats started to scream, one woman from the house peeped through a window and saw a leopard near the herd of goats. The family members and other neighbours started to scream. Hearing the noises, the leopard flee away. According to people, the leopard is camping in the vicinity for the past 3-4 years and has killed many pet animals and other wildlife animals. It seems that after taking a rest of one year, the leopard has got active. The forest officials should immediately arrest the animal by placing a cage.