Liberation Day celebrations at Podar International

Aurangabad, Sept 20:

The 71st Marathwada Liberation Day was celebrated in Podar International School, CBSE Aurangabad. Principal Ravinder Rana hoisted the flag on the school premises followed by the national anthem.

The significance of the day was highlighted by event coordinator Gauri Dixit who emphasized how the day marks the anniversary of Marathwada's integration with India when the Indian National Army, invaded the State of Hyderabad, and defeated the Nizam on September 17, 1948, 13 months after Indian independence.