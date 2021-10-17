LIC's 5 K temporary, suspended employees await justice; Bhagwat Karad to hold meeting with chairman

Aurangabad, Oct 17:

Nearly 5,000 temporary and suspended employees of LIC have been waiting for justice for the past many years despite the directives from Supreme Court (SC) to absorb them.

Meanwhile, union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, on Saturday, promised a delegation of All Indian National Life Insurance Employee Federation (AINLIEF) to hold a meeting with the LIC chairman within a week to resolve the issue.

The Federation delegation led by its General Secretary Rajesh Nimbalkar met Karad. The hopes of the employees were brightened with the promise of the minister. The Federation has been fighting to absorb the temporary and suspended employees in the service for the last 27 years.

The SC has also ordered that the employees should be absorbed. But, the orders are being ignored. The employees federation demanded that LIC should first settle all such court cases and then launch an IPO.

They said that they would also make a complaint with SEBI for this. The matter was brought to the notice of the union Minister of State for Finance.

He assured the delegation of making efforts to resolve the issue by holding a meeting with the LIC chairman within a week.

Coordinator of Marathwada Temporary Insurance Employees union Anant Sonnekar, Vandana Narayan Matekar, Suresh Bhalerao, Ashok Danke, Rahul Jogdande, Purushottam Kulkarni, Dilip Mhaske, Ashok Kamble, Madhukar Chavan, Raosaheb Jawle, Bhaskar Dhanedhar, Snehalta Bhalekar and other employees were present on this occasion.