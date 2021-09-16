Life support ambulance donated to Lions Trust, SBI chairman Dinesh Khara hands over keys

Aurangabad, Sept 15: Recognising the joint services of Seth Nandlal Dhoot Hospital (SNDH) and Midtown Lions Medical Services Trust (MLMST) during Covid pandemic, State Bank of India (SBI) donated the basic life support ambulance to them in a function at SBI Zonal Office here today.

Handing over the keys, SBI chairman Dinesh Khara said that SBI is committed to support the social work through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. He appreciated the care rendered by the doctors of SNDH during tough Covid times and also the mega projects Bhooka na Soye Koi, Paidal Na jaye koi, and subsidized dialysis services provided by MLMST for the needy.

Director SNDH Dr Himanshu Gupta presented a unique medical device EzeCheck to the chairman Khara. The medical screening device can evaluate liver, kidney function along with blood sugar, haemoglobin without taking a drop of blood.

SBI Chief general manager (CGM) Maharashtra Circle Ajay Kumar Singh, GM Rajesh Kumar, deputy GM Aurangabad Ravi Kumar Verma, chairman, MLMST Mahavir Patni, founder chairman MLMST Chandrakant Malpani, Past International Director of Lions International Dr Naval Malu, president, Lions Club of Aurangabad Midtown Sekhar Desarda, Prashant Gandhi, Navin Bagadiya, Sanjay Mantri, Nitin Bagadiya and the SBI were present.