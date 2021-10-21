Lifer to man murdering wife for want of money

Aurangabad, Oct 21:

The sessions court judge S S Bhishma has awarded life imprisonment to a man for torching his wife to death for want of money. The statements of nine witnesses were recorded in the case. The statements of the special magistrate (who recorded dying declaration), police and doctor proved to be important in the case. The judge after hearing the arguments of both the parties and going through witnesses and evidence pronounced the above verdict. The court also fined him Rs 20,000.

It may be noted that the deceased wife, Radhabai Sudam Bhalekar, in her dying declaration informed that her husband Sudam got a compensation of Rs 6 lakh against the acquisition of his land. He had deposited Rs 4 lakh in her bank account for the marriage of their daughter, while he lost Rs 2 lakh in gambling and drinking liquor. On February 6, 2018, the accused asked her to give Rs 1 lakh, when she refused, Sudam torched her. She was admitted to the hospital but died while undergoing treatment. Chikalthana police station had registered a case against him.

The then investigation officer Sudhakar Chavan filed a charge sheet in court. Hence the sessions court after hearing awarded the lifer under section 302 of IPC and fined Rs 20,000. The assistant sub-inspector Naeem Shaikh enacted as a 'pairavi adhikari' along with LPC C U Nagrale in the case.