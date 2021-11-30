Lilabai Pimple passes away
Aurangabad, Nov 30:
Lilabai Balasaheb Pimple (68), a resident of Rajabazar, Kunwarphalli, passed away on Saturday due to prolonged illness. Her cremation ceremony was held at Kailashnagar crematorium. She is survived by her husband, son, daughter, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.