Lilasons company in Waluj MIDC area duped of Rs 21L

Aurangabad, Oct 9:

A beer manufacturing Lilasons Company in Waluj industrial area was duped of Rs 21 lakh by Chamunda Engineering Industries from Vasai, Thane, on the pretext of providing new valves and repairing some valves in the company. A case of cheating has been registered against the owner of Chamunda Engineering Company, Nipul Solanki, in the Waluj MIDC police station.

Liaisons maintenance manager A Natrajan awarded a contract to Chamunda Engineers for purchasing new valves and repairing some of the valves. Accordingly, to the work order, 40 percent amount was to be paid in advance, 40 percent during the ongoing work and the remaining 20 percent after the completion of the work.

The company paid a total of Rs 20,93,087 to Chamumda Company. However, the latter neglected to provide new valves and even repair the old despite several reminders. Lilasons incurred heavy production losses due to the old valves.

When noticed that the company had been cheated, the HR manager Ranjeet Eknath Ture lodged a complaint against Nipul Solanki at the Waluj MIDC police station while under the guidance of PI Sandeep Gurme, PSI Sandeep Shinde is further investigating the case.