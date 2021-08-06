Lions district directory ‘Darpan’ released

Aurangabad, Aug 6: ‘Darpan-Ek Pehchan,’ the Lions district directory was released during the Lions district installation ceremony held at Nanded recently.

Under the guidance of Lions District governor (DG) SCA Ln Deelip Modi, Nanded, the designated District PRO Ln Vishal Ladniya and his team compiled the data for the directory, which would be a very useful communication tool during Lionistic year 2021-22. The directory contains all essential Lionistic proceedings as well as contact details of Lion leaders from India, Multiple District and Lions District 3234 H2. It also includes the LCIF donors page as well as its category. DG Programme and International President Programme are also included. District Lions Clubs Data as well membership list and District Leo Cabinet, Clubs have been added. LCIF Funded permanent projects of various Lions Clubs find the place in Darpan.

The directory was released by International Director Ln Vamsidhar Babu (Bengaluru). PID Dr Nawal Malu, DG LN Deelip Modi, GAT Area Leader Ln Jayesh Thakkar, MCC Ln CA Vivek Abhyankar, former minister D P Sawant, Bangude Patil, VDGs Ln Purshottam Jaipuriya and Ln Sunil Desarda were present. District website was also been presented by DC website Ln Dr Sushil Bharuka.

Promoters and Lions B S Rajpal, Navin Bagdiya, Shyam Agarwal, Sitaram Agarwal, Girish Sisodiya, Dr Rameshwar Bharuka, Sanjay Kasliwal, Ajay Gojamgunde, Subhash Devidan, Kamal Jhunjhunwala, Ramakant Khetan and others supported the project.

PRO team members and Lions Vishal Ladniya, Abhijeet Jain, Adv Anup Dhanuka, Alok Agarwal, Chetan Agrrawal, Rajesh Bharuka, Vijay Goyal and Aashish Agarwal made efforts for the completion of the directory.