Literary movement should be inculcated among the masses: Ashok Chavan

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

“Writers, litterateurs and thinkers play an important role in making democracy healthy. Does atmosphere related to their stand exist in our country,” questioned Ashok Chavan, Public Works Department Minister.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day 41st Marathwada Sahitya Sammelan (MSS) of Marathwada Sahitya Parishad (MSP) on Saturday evening, being organised by Loksamvad Foundation.

President of MSS Babu Biradar, outgoing president Dr Rushikesh Kamble, MLC Satish Chavan, chairman of Board of Trustees of MSP Madhukar Anna Muley, MSP president Kautikrao Thale Patil, chairman of the reception committee Dr Rajesh Karpe, Dr Ram Chavan, Dr Fulchand Salampure, Dr Chetna Sonkamble, MSP vice-president Kiran Sagar, Dada Gore, Kundlik Atkare and Radha Biradar were seated on the dais.

Ashok Chavan said that he is not an authoritative person to speak on literature, still, he firmly believes that literary movement should be inculcated among the masses.

“All politicians should support to spread the movement. All regions have a backlog, but Marathwada is ahead in literature. I had an opportunity to announce State’s first cultural policy. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray too believes in the preservation of literature, arts and culture,” he said.

The Public Works Department Minister said that he would resolve the issues of literary movement by taking them all together.

Dr Rajesh Karpe took the review of the cultural history of Marathwada and projects to be implemented by their foundation.

Earlier, MLC Satish Chavan said that preparations for the literary meet were done in just 25 days of making the decision. The meet began with Marathwada Geet. The special edition of ‘Gondan’ was also released. Vishwadhar Deshmukh conducted the proceedings while Sanket Kulkarni proposed a vote of thanks.

Kautikrao Thale Patil said that the office of MSP was not started at Nanded from where it was launched.

In his presidential speech, MSS president Babu Biradar said that the writer thinks about the environment in which he lives since the human being is the centre point of writers.

He said that once a man is the centre of literature, a writer has to search the reasons of man’s joy-sorrow. Earlier, the outgoing president of MSS handed over the charge to Biradar.