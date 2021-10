Little Flower students get Sanskrit merit scholarship

Aurangabad, Oct 9: Little Flower English High School students Om Sadawarte, Sakshi Ghodichore, Rudresh Dharkar, Adityaraj Bhutekar, Sanchita Sarpe, Pranjal Kapkar, Sujal Bodkhe and Ansh Mahire have been selected for merit scholarship of the National Central Sanskrit University, Government of India for their excellent performance in Sanskrit. The university announced names of scholarship holders all over India, recently. School manager Rev Fr Dr Benny Kallikatt, Sanskrit teacher Dr Ajay Nilangekar and staff congratulated the successful students.