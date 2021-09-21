LLB-2nd Sem exams to begin from Sept 23
Aurangabad, Sept 21:
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will conduct
second-semester examinations of the March/April 2021 session from September 23.
Those candidates who have opted for a three-year course of 80/20 (theory/practical) pattern will appear for the papers.
The first paper Constitutional Law-II will be conducted between 10 am and 1 pm while the second paper, ‘Torts, Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer
Protection Act' is on September 24 followed by the third paper, Family Law - II (Succession) on September 25, the fourth paper 'Contract -II' (Optional Legal) on September 27 and the last paper Social Research Methods (Research Methodology), on September 28. The second-year examinations of the integrated five-year course will also start on Thursday.