LLB-5-yrs-CET to be held on Oct 3

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) announced the date of the common entrance test (CET) to be conducted for the admissions to LLB five-year courses.

The online registration and confirmation of the application form were completed between June 28 to July 7. The date was extended twice. The first time aspirants were allowed to register from July 13 and 20, while the schedule of the second time was from August 2 to 9. Candidates were allowed to edit their details from August 14 to 17. The Cell announced the date of CET recently for the admissions to five year-LLB-integrated course.

The test will be conducted online on October 3. The hall ticket will be made available soon.