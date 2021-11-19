Lokmat Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda’s birthday on Sunday

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 19, 2021 07:45 PM2021-11-19T19:45:02+5:302021-11-19T19:45:02+5:30

Aurangabad, Nov 19: Lokmat Group Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda will celebrate his birthday on Sunday (November 21). However, he is ...

Aurangabad, Nov 19: Lokmat Group Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda will celebrate his birthday on Sunday (November 21). However, he is out of Aurangabad due to prior engagements. As he is not in the city, he will not be available for curtsy visit.

