Lokmat Helpline attains a milestone,

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 12: 'Lokmat Helpline', a social initiative of the Lokmat Group, has been working ceaselessly for the last 25 years for solving peoples’ problems. During this period, it extended a helping hand to about 1.25 lakh citizens who were facing difficulties for their work in different government offices. Lokmat Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda and Executive Director, and Director Editorial Karan Darda felicitated the dedicated and hard-working team of Helpline here at Lokmat Bhavan on Tuesday.

Often, it is not an easy task for the ordinary citizens to get their work done in government offices. Whether it is their rightful pension or getting interest on the fixed deposit in a bank, due to technical difficulties, the work gets delayed. They are also advised to go to court for getting the work done, but not everyone can afford this option. A platform called Lokmat Helpline was started on October 8, 1996 under the leadership of Helpline convener Wg Cdr T T Jadhav in Aurangabad to help such citizens. Since then, Lokmat has been running this platform at its own expenditure as a social responsibility. Over a period of 25 years, nearly 3.75 lakh citizens raised their problems through this platform. Many of these applications were outside the scope of this platform (e.g give a job), said Wg Cdr Jadhav. A total of 1.25 lakh cases were successfully handled. Jadhav also mentioned that this initiative was successful only because of the support of Lokmat Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda. Aurangabad Lokmat, Lokmat Samachar and Lokmat Times published reports of Lokmat Helpline activities every Tuesday.

Recognition of selfless efforts

Wg Cdr Jadhav, Nita Indani, Adv D B Pawar, Ramu Bante, Vilas Jadhav, Ganesh Taur and Pradip Chaudhary were honoured on this occasion. President, corporate affairs, Lokmat Omprakash Kela, vice-president (human resource development) Balaji Muley, senior manager Vilas Zade, senior general manager Pushkar Kulkarni, deputy general manager Ramesh Dedwal, Lokmat Times executive editor Yogesh Gole, Lokmat city editor Dhananjay Lambe, were present on the occasion.