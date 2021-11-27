London-based Conde Nast Traveller honours Lokmat Maha Marathon; multi-city run included on list of 10 selected races in India

Aurangabad, Nov 26: Lokmat Maha Marathon, the leading multi-city Marathon organised annually by Lokmat Group, has been included on the list of 10 Marathons in India in 2021-22 recommended for runners by the London-based globally acclaimed luxury travel magazine Conde Nast Traveller. With this, the Maha Marathon is set to attract attention of discerning upmarket travellers from all over the globe.

Lokmat Group had launched the Maha Marathon in 2016 with an aim to create awareness of health and fitness among the people at large. While the run, organised at Aurangabad, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune and Kolhapur, has become a must for the professional as well as amateur runners from the State and country, it has now attracted global attention.

Conde Nast Traveller focusses on prominent destinations in various countries, food, people and culture there. The international online and offline magazine is followed by global travellers and travel agencies while making their travel plans. It’s a big honour for the Lokmat Maha Marathon to get a vote of confidence from the travel magazine which also has an edition devoted to India.

Shot in arm for Dec 12 Aurangabad Maha Marathon

The global recognition has come as a shot in the arm for the Aurangabad Lokmat Maha Marathon scheduled for December 12 in 5km, 10 km and 21 km categories.

Acceptance to quality of Lokmat Maha Marathon: Ruchira Darda

Speaking to Lokmat Times, Maha Marathon Founder Director Ruchira Darda said, “CNT’s mention shows that quality of the Lokmat Maha Marathon is being recognised globally. The credit goes to the entire Maha Marathon team. It is our constant endeavour to make the run better every year.’’

About Lokmat Maha Marathon

The Lokmat Maha Marathon has become a favourite run of the professional runners from India and abroad as well as the masses. It has become a health movement with people from all age groups right from children to elderly, women and families running in the event for pure joy and to derive health benefits. It attracts runners from all walks of life and from urban as well as rural areas.