Long queues force AMC to continue vaccination till evening

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

After a long wait of one week, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), got 27,000 doses of vaccine in the wee hours of Friday. As a result, the civic health administration geared up to arrange vaccination at 39 centres today. The centres witnessed huge rush and few centres at Ambikanagar, Pundaliknagar, etc witnessed long queues till the evening. Around 15,000 citizens took their first dose as well as the second dose of vaccine today.

It is learnt that the office of the deputy director (health) alerted the AMC saying that it would be getting an ample quantity of vaccines on Thursday night. Accordingly, a stock of 27,000 doses of vaccines was received on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Hence the AMC arranged vaccination facilities at 39 centres. Each centre was distributed 300 to 400 doses of vaccines.

The news on the availability of vaccines spread like a wildfire. Queues started to form in front of the centres at 10 am. The health personnel distributed tokens to the aspirants. Hence the administration of the first and second doses was done successfully. Large number of persons were desirous to take their second dose of vaccine. Each person waiting in the long queues formed till 5 pm was given the vaccine. Reviewing the rush, we increased the quota of vaccines at few vaccination centres. The vaccination will be continued on Saturday as well, said the municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha.