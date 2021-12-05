Lot of errors in the execution of the Jal Jeevan mission

Review by Sanjeev Jaiswal, principal secretary, water supply and sanitation department

Aurangabad, Dec 5:

Jal Jeevan Mission is being implemented to provide adequate clean water to every household in rural areas. There are a lot of errors in the implementation of the plan. Area wise visits and training programmes should be organized for water resources development by eliminating the shortcomings in the implementation of the scheme, said Sanjeev Jaiswal, principal secretary, water supply and sanitation department. He recently reviewed the implementation of the plan in the division.

He was speaking at a review meeting and Swachh Bharat Mission held under the Aurangabad regional division. Jaiswal directed the administration to plan for water resources development, storage and creation of supplementary water resources. Even though Marathwada has been receiving above average rainfall for three years in a row, the problem for drinking water has continued. Therefore, in order to free Marathwada from tankers, a department wise plan should be prepared. A population wise plan of water supply cost should also be prepared. Training should be given to stop water leakage. The public representatives should consider adopting a village. Groundwater survey commissioner Chintamani Joshi, Mission director Rishikesh Yashodhar, Abhay Mahajan, district collectors Sunil Chavan, Vijay Rathod (Jalna), Radhabinod Sharma (Beed), Aanchal Goyal (Parbhani), Jitendra Papalkar (Hingoli), Dr Vipin Itankar (nanded), Kaustubh Divegavkar (Osmanabad) and Arvind Lokhande (Latur) were present. ZP CEO Nilesh Gatne and other officials of the division were also present.

Solar energy option for mountainous areas

Abundant water is available in projects in Marathwada. Moreover, ground water level has also increased. Therefore, emphasis should be laid on tap water supply in villages. It was decided to use solar energy for water supply in remote and hilly areas and also to provide the benefit of the water supply scheme to the villagers.