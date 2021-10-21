Low pressure belts and falling ocean temperatures causing heavy rainfall

Aurangabad, Oct 21:

Formation of low pressure belts than usual in the Arabian sea and the Bay of Bengal, resulted in heavy downpours in September and October this year. Due to the change in the pattern of the monsoon as well as the down trap of the air, the incidence of high rainfall in a short period of time has increased.

The district received more rains than ever before at the end of the monsoon season. Often the speed of the rainfall was that of the cloudburst. Crops on several hectares were destroyed and farmland was washed away. Therefore, the question arises as to why it rained so much this year. All the circles in the division received more or less rainfall and most of the circles received above average rainfall. Experts said that the kharif season suffered heavy losses due to the above-average rainfall this year.

Falling ocean temperatures

The change in temperature over the last eight to ten months created a fertile ground for rain. It rained heavily in Marathwada. The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) predicts continuous rainfall in October. Equatorial temperatures affect rainfall and cloud formation. The falling temperature of the Pacific ocean is causing additional rains, and as the temperature drops further, there will be a cold snap in the coming days, said Dr Srinivas Aundhkar, meteorologist, Aurangabad.

Rains lasted two more weeks

Low pressure belts were formed in September in the Bay of Bengal. Thus Marathwada received more rain than the season and above average that the state. It has been raining for the last two years till the end of October. Overall, the rainy season arrived a week earlier and returning rains lasted for two more weeks, said Dr Kailash Dakhore, agricultural meteorologist, Parbhani.