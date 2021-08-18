LT Zest Dhamaka

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

Lokmat Times Zest's Being Human Group entertained 122 ladies of the city in an exciting and entertaining online game called Wingo! Wingo is a game of skill, thrill and entertainment, a version of Strategic BINGO.

It keeps the core mechanics simple with a thrilling and nail-biting game play and makes you take calculative decisions at every step.

Game Master Neha kept everyone on the edge of their seats up to the end! Many thanks to Zest founder president Ashoo Darda for her constant support and excellent advice given throughout. The prizes were announced immediately after the game. Waiting for next DhaMaKa of Zest.