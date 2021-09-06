LTCC to host ‘Principals Meet 2021’ on Sept 8

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 6:

Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) will host ‘Principals Meet 2021’ an interactive session for school principals with engineer Sumeet Arora (director, Novo Leaders, Pune), at Lokmat AC Hall, at 2 pm on September 8, as a part of Teacher's Day celebration.

Sumeet Arora became a learning development partner of 50,000 students in the last 25 years, trained and mentored over 5,000 career guides in more than 100 cities in the country.

The visionary educationist will share his ‘Seven Steps Career Decision Making and Implementation’ framework.

Arora, who has done B E, B Ed, MBA and MEd, conducted career guidance sessions in over 50 colleges in the State and is a certified mentor from ‘City and Guilds UK' and certified trainer from Arbinger USA. He will speak on Role of Schools in Building Career-wise Students in Covid times and beyond. He featured on various TV channels in career guidance related discussions.

He will also guide on: 'Role of Principals in Partnering with Parents in Covid and Post Covid times'; 'Role of Principals as Mentors for Teachers and Students'; ‘Inspiring Parents to Partner in the Holistic Development of Students'; ‘Lifeskills Class isn't the Right Way of Teaching Lifeskills’ and ‘Building Healthy Money Habits in Kids in Schools’. Only invitees are allowed. Entry is from the rear gate.