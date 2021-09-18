M A Razzak passes away

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

A retired groundsman from People’s Education Society's Milind College, Mohammed Abdul Razzak s/o Mohammed Abdul Jabbar (84), died of a brief illness this evening. His Namaz-e-Janaza will be prayed at Jama Masjid in Cantonment on Sunday at 10 am, while the burial will take place at Eidgah Qabrastan.

He is survived by an extended family including a brother and nephew. M A Razzak was a national-level hockey player. He was noted groundsman of the region. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) awarded him with 'Jeevan Sadhana' Puraskar, on its anniversary function held on August 23.