M Arch- CET result declared

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 5:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has declared the result of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test of Master of Architecture (MAH-CET-M Arch) on Monday.

Nearly 900 candidates appeared for the test at different centres of the State online on September 15. Jwalant Dave and Anu Priya topped in the state-level examination by securing 80 marks out of 100. Urvashi Purohit obtained the second place with 78 marks while Suvarna Kulkarni, Shreyasee Shinde, Narendra Sardeshpande, Arti Somani and Devansi Sachade are in third place with 74 marks each.

Those who qualified will get admissions into Government, private non-aided colleges across the State. The schedule of the Centralised Admission Process will be announced soon. Out of the total appeared students, only 396 candidates got 50 and above marks.

Names of some other top scorers are as follows: Satra Hetvi Ishwar, Rutuja Sutar, Nagauri Mohammed Imran, Parishit Waghdhare, Shriraj Doifode, Prachi Bahalkar and Anushka Rudrabhate