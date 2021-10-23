M Ed CET-21 result declared

Aurangabad, Oct 23:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) declared the result of Maharashtra of Master of Education Common Entrance Test (MAH-M Ed-CET) 2021 last evening.

The Cell conducted the examination in the different parts of the State on October 8. A total of 2,779 candidates registered while 2,260 candidates took the State level test for postgraduate education degree course admissions. A total of 2,260 candidates have scored non-zero score in the CET. Sana Rashid topped in the State by securing 71 marks out of a total of 100.

Vishwanath Dattatray Davari and Krishna Shankar Rokade received second and third place in the merit list, obtaining 70 and 69 marks, respectively.

A total of 735 candidates got 50 and above marks. Most of the youths who have secured non-zero score are likely to get admissions in Government, private granted, non-granted and university department. The notification for the admission process will be issued soon.

With the result declaration, the qualified candidates will have to register to participate in the Centralized Admission Process (CAP). After the registration, a provisional merit list will be displayed on the website for the verification process. The admission process will be completed in two CAP rounds.