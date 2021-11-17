M M Shaikh on Govt's Study Group for minorities

Aurangabad, Nov 17:

The State Government has formed a 15 members Study Group of Educationists and eminent persons to decide education policy for minorities students, on Wednesday.

The Commissioner of Education Department (Pune) will lead the Group which has 15 members.

M M Shaikh, the former MLC, has been appointed as a member on it. The experts will recommend the continuation of old schemes or the implementation of new schemes. The report will be submitted in three months.

The Group members will study judgements in four court judgements, in which was stated some of the provisions of Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) are not applicable to minorities schools.

The name of some other members are P A Inamdar (Azam Campus, Pune), MLC Dr Wajahat Mirza, Zahir Qazi (Anjuman Islam Education Trust).