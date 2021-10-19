M P Ed CET result declared; 1640 candidates eligible for admission registration

Aurangabad, Oct 19:

Nearly 1640 youths were declared eligible for the Master of Physical Education (M PEd) admissions registration across the State for the academic year 2021-22.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) recently declared the result of M P Ed Common Entrance Test (M P Ed-CET)-2021. A total of 2,037 candidates registered for the State level entrance test, while 1645 of them appeared.

The written examination was held on September 15 while the field test was carried out on September 16 and 17. The result was declared recently. A total of 1640 youths who were present for the field test obtained non-zero eligible score.

Rahul Radheshyam Yadav topped across the State by scoring 84 marks out of a total of 100. Nitish Kumar and Tatsichu M Trakha are in second place, with each of them receiving 83 marks.

Manish Kumar Pandey, Shankar Singh Gariya, Ankush Santosh Shinde, Aaditya Pandey, Tanu Patidar and Vikas Pandurag Ambad have secured the third position in the State with 81 marks each. More than 1300 students have got 50 per cent and above marks in both the tests.

The candidates who had appeared for written CET but were absent from the field test are not qualified for admission to the course. The notification for the admission rounds will be issued soon.