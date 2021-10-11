MAC faculty murdered brutally in his house on Monday wee hours

Aurangabad, Oct 11:

In a brutal incident, a faculty of English in the city's Maulana Azad College (MAC), Dr Rajan Haribhau Shinde (51, Tukobanagar, N-2 Cidco), was put to death by cutting his throat, veins of both the wrists and hitting his head with a hammer, at his residence, between 1.30 am and 2.30 am, on Monday. The commissioner of police and other senior officials inspected the site and gave necessary instructions for speedy investigation.

In a complaint to the Mukundwadi police station, Dr Manisha Rajan Shinde (43), the deceased's wife and faculty at BAMU's sub-centre in Osmanabad, stated that she stays with her husband, daughter Chaitali (20), son Rohit (17), father-in-law Haribhau and mother-in-law Chandrakala. On Sunday evening, her in-laws had their supper and went to sleep at 9.30 pm and both the children were awake. Dr Rajan had gone out to meet his friend and returned home at 11.30 pm. He had his dinner outside. The husband and wife enjoyed watching television till 1 am. Later on, the complainant Manisha went to sleep in her room and while going told the children to go to sleep as well. Rajan remained in the drawing-room and was watching TV by laying on the bed. She woke up at 6.15 am and was shocked to see Rajan lying in a pool of blood in the hall and the children were not in the house. Both the son and daughter came from outside and they had informed about the murder to the police. Acting upon the information, Mukundwadi police reached the spot and registered the case of murder. Dr Rajan was an associate professor in MAC.

Son struggled alone

Police said, " Rohit had set an alarm to wake up at 5.30 am. When he saw his father in the pool of blood, he rushed towards the parking and took out the car (MH 20 BZ 5001) and headed to the private hospital in Cidco N-4 to get an ambulance. While on his way to the hospital, he hit one motorcycle. He then left his car at the spot and rushed towards the hospital and arrived back home in an ambulance. However, the driver of the ambulance on seeing Dr Rajan in blood refused to take him in the ambulance saying it is a police case. Rohit then woke up his sister Chaitali and both of them went to Chistiya Chowk police chowky of Cidco police station. From there, they dialled 100 and informed the incident at 6.12 am. Later on, the brother and sister arrived at home. Till then their mother had woke up. The duo also informed the neighbours. In the meantime, the police also reached the spot."

The news of murder spread like a wildfire in the city. Dr Rajan's throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon. The veins of both the wrists were cut deep. His forehead was damaged and an ear was also harmed. The attempt to cause harm was made repeatedly. There was the hitting of a hammer on the head as well. The marks of pressing the hands with legs and sitting on the chest while cutting throat and veins are visible on the body said the police.