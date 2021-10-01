Magic eligible to receive CSR funding

Aurangabad, Oct 1:

The Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) has become eligible for receiving CSR funds. Uma Sons Auto Compo Pvt Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Magic for funding and implementation of CSR project.

Corporate companies with a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore in a year or with a profit of Rs 5 crore are required by the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) act to spend two per cent of their profits on social work. Business incubators that help startups meet legal requirements are also eligible for CSR funding. To get CSR funding from corporate companies, the receiving organisation have to get 80G, 12-A certificate from the income tax department. Also, according to the company rules, obtaining CSR-1 certificate is also mandatory under the new rules.

Magic, which was founded on the initiative of CMIA and works to drive innovation, has also qualified for CSR. Registered as a not-for-profit company under section 8. Certificates of 12-A and CSR-1 have also been obtained. This was followed by a MoU between Magic and Uma Sons for the implementation of the CSR project. The funds for the first phase were handed over to Magic. Magic director Ritesh Mishra, Prasad Kokil, Kedar Deshpande, entrepreneurs Ram Bhogale Mukund Bhogle, Suresh Todkar and Rohit Auti were present.