MAHAJYOTI provide Tabs 106 students

Aurangabad, Nov 20:

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research & Training Institute (MAHAJYOTI) present a tablet along with 6 GB daily free data to 106 students from Aurangabad and Jalna districts.

MAHAJYOTI has been imparted training for competitive examinations like JEE-Main, NEET and MHT-CET.

Director of MAHAJYOTI Laxmanrao Wadle distributed tabs to OBC students in a programme held at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Samajik Nyay Bhavan on Friday.

Rajendra Shejul presided over the programme while former MP Chandrakant Khaire was the chief guest. Vidyarthi Sena university chief Tukaram Saraf, Sanjay Deokate, Rajendra Lad, Bhausaheb Ghuge, Bharat Sambhre, Shashikant Wadle, teachers, students and parents were present.

The institute works for OBC, VJNT and SBC communities development. It is imparting free online training to 2,000 MPSC, 1000 UPSC aspirants in the State. A total of 500 Ph D researchers will get 31,000 monthly fellowship for five years.