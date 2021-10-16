Mahamarathon thrill in Aurangabad on December 12

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 16:

‘Lokmat Mahamarathon’ is being held once again after a long break due to Corona crisis. Lokmat Group will organised Mahamarathon in five mega cities in three months. The series of this mega events will begin from Aurangabad. The much awaited ‘Lokmat Aurangabad Mahamarathon’ will be held on December 12. The registration for the grand run has began.

Lokmat Group has accomplished several feats in the social and sports arenas. Lokmat has organised ‘Mahamarathon’ with the aim to create awareness about health and fitness among the people. This is the fourth edition of the Mahamarathon.

Lokmat Mahamarathon was not organised last year due to the Corona crisis. Now, the Covid-19 wave has receded and the restrictions have been removed. Several runners are strenuously practicing at various grounds in all over the Marathwada region and the entire state for the Mahamarathon to be organised at the Divisional Sports Complex on December 12. The event will be held in 10 KM, 21 KM and 21 KM Defence categories.

The runners from all over the state always give overwhelming response to this event organised by Lokmat. The series of Mahamarathons in the state will start on December 12 beginning from Aurangabad. The further Mahamarathons will be organised later at Pune, Kolhapur, Nagpur and Nashik. The second Mahamarathon will be at Pune on January 9, 2022, followed by Kolhapur on January 23, Nagpur on February 13 and Nashik on February 27.

The sports lovers, athletes, senior citizens and runners from the country and abroad gave an overwhelming response to the Mahamarathon organised in 2019. The participants had always opined that it was an excellent event organised by Lokmat Group by using the latest technology and compared it with the internationally renowned Tokyo Marathon, London Marathon and New York Marathon events.

Prizes upto Rs 10 lakh

The Mahamarathon will be organised in 10 KM, 21 KM and 21 KM Defence categories. All the participants will be felicitated by giving a medal. Similarly, the runners in the 10 KM, 21 KM and 21 KM Defense categories will be given timing certificates. Prizes upto Rs 10 lakh will be distributed in this grand event.

....30 per cent discount in fees

All the runners registering online by October 31 will be given 30 per cent discount in the participation fees. All the runners should take the advantage of the opportunity and confirm their participation, appealed the organisers.

Group registration facility

The participants can register online individually and in groups. The group registration facility is also available.

Online registration can be done on

https://www.townscript.com/e/mahamarathonaurangabad

For further information contact on

9921178830 / 8999611954