MAHARERA bans flats sale in 39 housing projects in city

Aurangabad, July 30:

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MAHARERA) has declared a list of the 39 housing projects in the city, which has not handed over the possession of the flats and shops to the customers in the past four years and also banned the sale of the flats and shops in these projects.

There are 699 such projects across the state, of which 39 are in Aurangabad. However, these projects do not include the housing projects of the reputed builders and developers. Around 85 percent of projects in it are considerably small. These projects had to be completed by the developers between the period December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2019.

All these projects were registered with Maharera. However, the possession of the flats, offices, and shops were not given to the customers in the stipulated period. Now, the Maharera has declared that the period of registration of these projects has expired, and hence, the flats, row-houses, shops, and offices in these projects cannot be sold.

39 projects include

Vastu Shilp, Sai Sankul Phase One, Rajswapnapurti, Sai Developers, Vastu Prabhat Residency, Laxminagar Phase - 2, Blue Oasis, Emrald Building, Varad Residency, Sainath Valley phase 2, Padmadevi Enclave, Sai Vatika Apartment, Tejal Park, Silver Park, Millennium Park A1 to A4, Dwarwati Residency, Prince Tower, Krishnakunj, Ajay Residency, Classic Samarth Villa, Sara Green, Chandrabhaga Apartment, Omkar Residency, Mangalmurti, Shrikrishnanagar, Vijaylaxmi Phase, Yogiraj Shrushti, Morya Park Phase - 2, Kamal Enclave, Golden Residency, Saikrupa Apartment, Bhuvi Madhurban, Pearl shell, Ample Amulium, Samruddhi Builders, Vastu Shilp, 32 Freedom Park South Republic and Siya Enclave.