MahaTET registration date extended

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

The registration date for Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MahaTET) 2021 was extended up to September 5.

It may be noted thousands of candidates wait for many months to appear for the test. It will be conducted on October 10 after two years gap. The process of filling application form started on August 3 and its last date was August 25.

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination, which holds the eligibility test, has extended the application deadline. It urged the eligible candidates who have not filled the MahaTET, can apply now.

The admit card is likely to be issued from October 1. The examinations will be conducted in two shifts on October 10. The first paper will be held from 10.30 am to 1 pm while candidates will take their second paper between 2 pm to 4.30 pm.