Mahavikas Aghadi government doesn't score any marks

Aurangabad, Nov 27:

This government is so insensitive that it cannot be given a score, said former minister Girish Mahajan in a press conference held on the occasion of the completion of two years of Mahavikas Aghadi government in city on Saturday. Mahajan counted the failures of the state government and denounced it as just a recovery government.

When quizzed about the claims made by Narayan Rane recently claiming that this government will fall in March, Mahajan said that we do not need to make any special efforts as this government will fall automatically. However, we will be working strongly in opposition for five years. He also took a jibe at the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stating that the CM does not have time to visit the mantralaya.

He doesn't have time to sign the files and rely on the Central government for help. Mahajan will be the BJP chief for the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections. Asked what strategy he has adopted in this regard, he said it will be known only after the results. Even if the three parties fight from the Mahavikas front, the BJP will be performing miracles.

Insensitive behavior by ministers

Comparing the government of Devendra Fadnavis and the present Mahavikas Aghadi government he said, our ministers were facing morchas and agitations on a daily basis. Whether it was a Maratha Morcha or farmers agitation. But now, the ST workers have been on strike for so many days and no minister has visited them. There were no riots in our time. He alleged that the riots were being staged to appease someone.