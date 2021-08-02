Major reshuffle in Aurangabad rural police force

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

In the major reshuffle in the Aurangabad rural police force, eight Assistant Police Inspectors (API) and Seven Police Sub-Inspectors (PSI) have been transferred at various police stations. Superintendent of police (SP) Mokshada Patil issued order in this regard.

The officer transferred including API Jagdish Pawar and Baba Bhilu Rathod (High Court Pairavi), Devidas Balasaheb Waghmode, Sachin Vishwanath Khatke and Dinesh Uttam Jadhav (Kannad City Police station), Janabai Ashruba Sangle (Paithan), Ram Sukhdev Ghadge and Sachin Nana Patil (Vaijapur), PSI Arvind Bharat Gatkul (Paithan Rural Police Station), Sushant Shivajirao Sutale (Pachod), Dilip Radhakisan Chaure (Paithan Rural), Devidas Babuappa Khandkule (Devgaon Rangari), Janardhan Baburao Murme and Madhukar Rangnath More (Khuldabad) and Baban Narayan Dhanwat (District Special Branch). SP Patil had asked the concerned officers to joint the duties where they are transferred immediately and submit a report in this regard to the superintendent’s office.