Major theft in Jain electricals company

Aurangabad, Sept 28:

Unidentified thieves decamped with copper worth Rs 5 lakh from Waluj based Jain Electricals Company. A case has been reported in the MIDC Waluj police station.

Jain Electricals (Plot No L11/3) manufactures power transformers. Transformer repair work of Mahatransco is also done here. According to police, entrepreneur Anand Tated left home on Friday after work. The next day, Milind Shirsath, the company's security officer, found the company's shutters lock broken and the shutters lifted. Shirsath informed this to the company owner. Tated rushed to the company and found 20 pieces of copper strip weighing 1960 kg and worth Rs 4.95 lakh stolen. The copper strips of the transformer, which had come from the Solapur division of the Mahatrancso company for repairs, were also found to have been stolen. Tated has reported a total theft of Rs 15 to Rs 17 lakh. The CCTV footage of the company shows that 6 thieves entered the company and threw the strips off the security wall. The thieves can also be seen fleeing away in a four wheeler. Tated filed a case in the MIDC Waluj police station and PSI Cetan Augale under the guidance of PI Sandeep Gurme is investigating the case.