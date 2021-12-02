Makeshift libraries in AMC schools

Aurangabad, Dec 2:

To enhance the educational, social and cultural knowledge of students since the tender age, a cluster of makeshift libraries have been set up in primary and secondary schools affiliated to Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Central Primary School Number 1, situated at Jaswantpura, today.

They are seven primary and three secondary schools (of Marathi and Urdu mediums) under the above CPS headed by the headmistress Dr Shaheen Fatema. According to the press release, there are 70 teachers and thousands of students studying in these 10 schools. These schools are operated in two shifts from seven buildings. A total of 25 books have been given to each primary school and 50 books to each high school.

The subjects of books are related to educational, social, general knowledge and history. The books have been donated by a group of authors for students of civic schools (under the AMC-CPS Number 1) as a majority of them hail from the underprivileged sections. It is hoped that the books will develop an interest in reading books and gain knowledge on myriad subjects. The school headmistress thanked the authors and poets for donating their valuable books for the students.