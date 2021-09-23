Man arrested for posting objectionable photos of woman on social media

Aurangabad, Sept 23:

The city cyber police arrested a man for posting pictures of a married woman with lewd messages on two accounts on social media and sending them to her husband to defame her. The arrested have been identified as Adil Nawab Pathan (21, Lohgaon, Paithan).

According to the complaint lodged in the Harsul police station, the victim woman had come to her parents when his pictures with lewd messages were sent on Whatsapp and Instagram accounts of her husband from two fake accounts. Hence, the woman, with the assistance of her husband and mother approached the cyber police station and lodged a complaint.

PI Gautam Patare, API Amol Satodkar and others, after technical investigation, searched the accused. It was found that Adil Pathan had posted the pictures and messages from fake accounts. The cyber police arrested the accused and handed him over to the Harsul police for further investigation. PI Amol Devkar is further investigating the case.