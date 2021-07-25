Man attempts to sidomize minor booked

Aurangabad, July 25:

The City Chowk police on Saturday night registered a case against a man, who attempted to sidomize a minor boy in Juna Bazar area. The accused has been identified as Qazi Munir Qazi Taufiq.

According to the details, Qazi Munir on June 14 took a minor boy with him in the Juna Bazar area on the pretext of showing him a magic and tried to sodomize him. He was at large since then. On Saturday, he was spotted again in the Juna Bazar area. The residents nabbed him and thrashed him black and blue. The City Chowk police intervene and rescued the accused from the clutches of the public. Later, a case was registered against Qazi Munir on Saturday night based on the complaint lodged by the father of the victim. PSI K D Mahandule is further investigating the case.